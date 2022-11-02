Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ Nov. 4-10

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Return of Tanya Tucker” showing Nov. 4-10 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Trailblazing, hell-raising country music legend Tanya Tucker defied the standards of how a woman in country music was supposed to behave. Decades after Tanya slipped from the spotlight, rising Americana music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history.

‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ follows Tanya’s richly creative, utterly captivating, bumpy ride back to the top as Brandi encourages her to push past her fears to create a new sound and reach a new audience. The writing, the experimenting, and refining of this new music mixes with all that came before – using rare archival footage and photographs to delve into Tanya’s history, beginning in a single wide trailer in Seminole, Texas.

Taking stock of the past while remaining vitally alive in the present and keeping an eye on the future, ‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ is a rousing exploration of an unexpected friendship built on the joy of a perfectly timed creative collaboration.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and Tuesday, Nov. 4 and 8; 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5; 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 6 and 7; 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9; and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.