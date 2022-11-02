Sedona Pines Resort opens dinner theater

Sedona Pines Resort is opening dinner theater for its resort guests at both their local resorts and the tri-valley community.

Sedona Pines owns two resorts in the area – Sedona Pines Resort on Hwy 89A and Highlands Verde Ridge Resort in Cornville. The two resorts have partnered with Parangello Players (a local nonprofit theater company) to provide dinner theater on a regular basis at the Sedona Pines Tour Center. They predict four to six shows per year. A percentage of proceeds will benefit arts in schools offered by Parangello Players.

The first dinner theater production will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. in the Sedona Pines Tour Center. Dinner includes a scrumptious three-course catered meal of green salad, chicken Alfredo GF or pasta primavera VGF, and three flavors of delicious cheesecake bites for dessert.

The show is “The Plot to Steal JFKs Coconut,” which has previously been successfully produced by Parangello Players, but has an all-new cast of talented local artists who sing, dance, rap and perform improvisational theater with to offer clues to the audience. This is a slice out of ‘60s history put to a creative story, written by Elyce Monet, president of Parangello Players, using real characters of the time. JFK really did have a coconut with a message carved in it that resulted in his rescue and the rescue of his 11 men after their PT boat was shot down in the Pacific by the Japanese. He proudly displayed it on his desk during his presidency. Guests become the detectives to help Marilyn Monroe solve the mystery of who is plotting to steal it and why.

Marilyn, at the request of JFK, introduces seven celebrity guests who might be guilty of the plot. Celebrity guests include Boris & Natasha (defectors from the Soviet Union), Ken Kesey (leader of the Haight Ashbury movement), Dancing Foot (Ken’s Native American groupie) Clyde Tolson of the FBI, Petula Clark, George Thomas (JFKs valet) and Lena Pepitone (Marilyn’s maid).

The audience votes at the end of the evening. Three prizes will be awarded for the correct answers to the who, the why and the how. First prize is two free nights at either Sedona Pines Resort or Highlands Verde Ridge Resort.

Tickets are $65 per person including dinner, or two for $30 when you do a qualified timeshare tour with Sedona Pines. They are available online at parangelloplayers.com/sedonapinestheater or by calling Concierge Services at Sedona Pines 928-282-6640 or Highlands Verde Ridge at 928-639-3902.