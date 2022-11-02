SedonaKind to teach about kindness at Olli

SedonaKind will host a three hour workshop with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) entitled “Benefits of and Creative Ways to Share Kindness” on Thursday, Nove. 10, at 1 p.m. This special, one time workshop will take place at the Sedona Center of Yavapai College at 4215 Arts Village Drive.

The simplest acts of kindness have a rippling effect that can spread across the globe. Come and meet some of the members of SedonaKind, which is a local non-profit that encourages acts of kindness, large and small, locally and around the world. Learn about simple acts of kindness. Join a discussion of the emotional and physical benefits of being kind.

Have fun with ‘make and take’ projects, and leave with a ‘goodie bag’ of items and new ideas on sharing kindness.

SedonaKind projects have included supporting the schools and teachers in our area, making thousands of hand knit hats for area youth, gratitude trees around town at the holidays, Kindness Charms hidden in plain sight to be found by those who need hope and inspiration, Boxes of Love, special delivery projects for Unsung Heroes, Veterans’ breakfasts and Blessing Bags, goodie bags for homeless pets, mosaic benches around town, and an annual kindness movie whose proceeds provide for ongoing projects. Many other projects have been completed which are too numerous to mention. All of the undertakings have been executed by loving volunteers who have gained as much by giving as the recipients have in receiving.

Immerse yourself in kindness as you meet people of like mind and learn about the ways kindness improves our lives. Have fun creating kindness projects, and take home some great new ideas.

To register online, visit yc.edu/ollisvregister, or to register by phone, call 928-649-4275.