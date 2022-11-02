Small art takes center stage at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Good things come in small packages – even art. Whether your collection is bursting at the seams and space is limited, you’re just dipping your toes into the realm of art, or you’re shopping for holiday gifts, Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s November small-works show, Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty!, is your one-stop shop. The show opens Friday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. and continues through the entire month.

Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty! features tabletop-size sculptures and paintings that measure no more than nine inches by twelve inches. There will be plenty of jewelry available, too. And just in time for a show focused on small works, bronze wildlife sculptor and gallery owner Ken Rowe plans to celebrate his first-ever hummingbird sculpture, Sugar Buzz.

Start your holiday shopping at one of Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s most popular shows of the year during Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty! on November 4.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877, visit rowegallery.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.