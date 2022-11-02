Taiko drumming, live-painting event in Jerome

Taiko drummer Ken Koshio and visual artist Ellen Benfatti join forces with a unique collaboration entitled “Emancipation” for an event Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at Benfatti’s Jerome studio.

Benfatti calls it a powerful feminine and masculine convergence.

Ellie is known as a global vibrational contemporary artist and visionary. She is the founder of the nonprofit Butterfly Genius Inc. She will be exhibiting the “Emancipation” collection of female and abstract vibrational paintings.

The mission statement of Butterfly Genius is “To support the creative arts in community by offering creative experiences that expose men, women, and children to the creative process.”

Ken Koshio is known as a global peace warrior and founder of The Hiroshima Taiko Preservation Society, the winner of the Art Ethnic Culture Prize. He has received the Hiroshima Peaceful Cultural Certificate Award.

Seating is limited. Ticket sales support this event as well as future events.

Benfatti’s studio is at 867 Hampshire Ave., Building C, Unit 203. VIP ticket entry is at 2 p.m. and includes a private reception. General admission entry is at 3 p.m.

Reserve a seat at ButterflyGenius.org. For information call Benfatti at 760-884-9003.