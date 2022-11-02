YC-Sedona Center features OLLI artist David Raymond Marsh

“When science, esthetics, and the soul converge to approximate beauty, perhaps it’s a glimpse into the mind of God.” David Raymond Marsh thinks so, and his feelings are evident in the delicately crafted, yet powerful, landscape paintings he creates.

Marsh, the members, staff, and administration of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, invite you to view his paintings which are on display in the lobby of the Yavapai College Sedona Center Campus, 4215 Arts Village Drive, now through the end of December, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be an artist’s reception at that location on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 2 until 4 p.m.

To view David’s work, visit davidrmarsh.com.

OLLI offers academic, not-for-credit programs designed for adults 50 years old or older at programs in Sedona, Clarkdale, Prescott, at the Sedona Public Library-Village of Oak Creek, and online. Visit yc.edu/ollisvcatalog to view the current catalog.

OLLI at Yavapai College is a program of the Division of Lifelong Learning at Yavapai College.

For information call 928-649-4275 or email ollisv@yc.edu or visit the website atyc.edu/ollisedonaverde.