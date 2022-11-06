Last look at candidates on Verde Valley ballots in Election 2022

U.S. Senate

Mark Kelly (D) (incumbent)

Blake Masters (R)

Write-ins: Sherrise Bordes (R), Christopher Bullock (R), Edward Davida (R), Lester Maul (I), Ty McLean Jr. (D), Roxanne Rodriguez (R), Todd Smeltzer (D), William Taylor (D).

Kelly, in filling out the remainder of the late John McCain’s term, has positioned himself as a centrist while his young challenger, endorsed by Donald Trump, calls Kelly a Biden sidekick.

U.S. Representative District 2

Eli Crane (R)

Tom O’Halleran (D) (incumbent)

Write-in: Chris Sarappo (I)

Former cop O’Halleran has changed parties twice in his political career, sticking to middle-of-the-road issues while veteran Crane, backed by Trump, may take advantage of the new GOP-friendly district.

Governor

Katie Hobbs (D)

Kari Lake (R)

Write-ins: Anthony Camboni (non), Steph Denny (R), Mikaela Lutes-Burton (L), Rayshawn Merrill (I), Alice Novoa (R), William Pounds IV (G), Liana West (G)

Perhaps the bitterest of all Arizona’s statewide races pits the current secretary of state, carrying political baggage and dodging a debate, against a Trump-supported ex-TV newsreader and election denier.

Secretary of State

Mark Finchem (R)

Adrian Fontes (D)

Finchem, a current legislator, was one of the loudest and earliest to promote unproven allegations about the legitimacy of the 2020 election while Fontes lost his re-election bid as Maricopa County recorder.

Attorney General

Abraham Hamadeh (R)

Kris Mayes (D)

Write-in: Samantha Severson (L)

Mayes, a former Republican, served eight years on the Corporation Commission and has been a journalist and attorney while Hamadeh was an Army intelligence officer and worked as a prosecutor.

State Treasurer

Martin Quezada (D)

Kimberly Yee (R) (incumbent)

The quietest of statewide races pits the incumbent, a former legislator who briefly ran for governor, against a current state senator, and their economic philosophies are party-line and clear-cut.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Kathy Hoffman (D) (incumbent)

Tom Horne (R)

Write-in: Patrick Finerd (R)

Hoffman rose to her current position after the debacle of the Diane Douglas years while Horne was fined for campaign-law violations as attorney general, eyed by the FBI and called out as a philanderer.

Mine Inspector

Paul Marsh (R) (incumbent)

Write-in: Trista Di Genova (D)

Marsh was appointed to his position after the resignation of 15-year inspector Joe Hart, who has since died. No challengers qualified for the ballot, but Di Genova is an alterative.

Corporation Commission (elect 2)

Sandra Kennedy (D) (incumbent)

Lauren Kuby (D)

Nick Myers (R)

Kevin Thompson (R)

Write-in: Christina Gibson (non)

Kennedy and Kuby are promoting renewable energy and what they call political corruption by utilities while Myers and Thompson are seeking to remove expensive rules and regulations on utilities.

State Senator District 1

Ken Bennett (R)

Mike Fogel (D)

Bennett, a former legislator and secretary of state, squeaked through the primary to take on Fogel, a retired educator, in what has been a distinct show of differences in a cordial race.

State Representative District 1

(elect 2)

Selina Bliss (R)

Quang Nguyen (R) (incumbent)

Cathy Ransom (D)

Neil Sinclair (D)

In a new district that is heavily Republican, stances on the issues have been predictably party-line among the candidates, giving voters a clear choice.

JUDGES

Voters give an up or down vote to nonpartisan Arizona Supreme Court and appellate court judges that are up for review this year. The Judicial Performance Commission comprised of judges and attorneys rated each to determine if they meet standards.

Arizona Supreme Court

James P. Beene

William G. Montgomery

Ann Scott Timmer

Beene and Timmer received unanimous ratings of “meets” standards, while Montgomery had two “does not meet” votes against him and eight abstensions. Attorneys gave him a low mark of 67% on judicial temperament.

Court of Appeals Div 1

Cynthia J. Bailey

Michael J. Brown

Kent Cattani

David B. Gass

Steven Williams

All received unanimous determinations of “meets” judicial standards from the commission.

Sedona Mayor

Samaire Armstrong

Scott Jablow

The current vice mayor, Jablow has served on various city boards and community organizations while Armstrong, an actor, wants to shake up city government and move it in a different direction.

Beaver Creek School District Governing Board (elect 3)

Susi Edgington

Raymond Michalowski (incumbent)

Carlos Ramos

Lincoln Thomasson (incumbent)

Michalowski and Thomasson have been involved with the small school for many years, and newcomers Edgington and Ramos state right-leaning concerns about LGBTQ support and critical race theory.

Camp Verde Unified School District Governing Board (elect 2)

Kitty McDowell

Maraya Oothoudt

Sharon Petrie

Jayme Sapp

Laurie Wathogoma

McDowell previously resigned as a board member while the others have varying levels of involvement. Whichever way this election falls out, the result will be an all-female board in Camp Verde.

Mingus Union High School Governing Board (elect 2)

Austin Babcock

Misty Cox

Carol Anne Teague (incumbent)

The top two vote-getters in this race will win four-year terms on the board while the third-place finisher lands an appointment to a two-year term.

Sedona-Oak Creek School District Governing Board (elect 2)

Karen McClelland (incumbent)

April Payne

Lauren Robinson (incumbent)

Two seats are up for election but there are actually three vacancies after the resignation of Maria Husted, and the county superintendent has hinted the third-place finisher may get the appointment.

Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District Board (elect 3)

Peter Asencio

Joshua Maxwell

Matt Peterson

Danna Quinn

Jenny Sabato

Write-in: Brandi Bateman (incumbent)

No incumbent is running on the ballot, but Bateman made a late choice to re-up as a write-in for a district that covers Camp Verde and the Beaver Creek area.

Red Rock Road EMD (elect 2)

Melina Fuhrmann

Karen McClelland

Stephen Smith (incumbent)

This is a special taxing district for road improvement established 15 years ago in the Big Park area. The board has faced controversy over the use of toxic weed control.

NO CONTEST

Elected positions featuring candidates with no challengers.

Cottonwood City Council: Stephen DeWillis

Verde Valley Justice of the Peace: David Gordon

Verde Valley Constable: Jody Fanning

Clerk of Superior Court: Donna McQuality

Judge of Superior Court D1: Michael McGill

Judge of Superior Court D2: John Napper

Judge of Superior Court D3: Tina Ainley

Judge of Superior Court D5: Cele Hancock

Judge of Superior Court D6: Anna Young