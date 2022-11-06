Obituary: Carole A. Bailey

Carole A. Bailey

1937 - 2022

Carole A. Bailey August 23, 1937 - November 1, 2022

Our dear Carole was called Home to be with her Lord and Savior after being diagnosed with cancer. She was a truly remarkable woman-loved by her many relatives and friends.

Carole was a resident of Arizona for over 40 years. She had the heart of a servant, volunteering for many organizations. She loved her Church, bible study, and listening to Christian music. She also loved spending time with her kids and grandchildren, feeding the birds, reading, and traveling. She had a beautiful smile and spread sunshine, kindness, and warmth to everyone around her. She will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 12 at 11 a.m., at Verde Valley Christian Church, Cottonwood, Arizona.

An online guestbook is available to sign atWestcottfuneralhome.com .

Information provided by the funeral home.