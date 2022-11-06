Obituary: Carole A. Bailey
Carole A. Bailey
1937 - 2022
Carole A. Bailey August 23, 1937 - November 1, 2022
Our dear Carole was called Home to be with her Lord and Savior after being diagnosed with cancer. She was a truly remarkable woman-loved by her many relatives and friends.
Carole was a resident of Arizona for over 40 years. She had the heart of a servant, volunteering for many organizations. She loved her Church, bible study, and listening to Christian music. She also loved spending time with her kids and grandchildren, feeding the birds, reading, and traveling. She had a beautiful smile and spread sunshine, kindness, and warmth to everyone around her. She will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 12 at 11 a.m., at Verde Valley Christian Church, Cottonwood, Arizona.
An online guestbook is available to sign atWestcottfuneralhome.com .
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Rattlers snuggle up for fall season
- Employee injured in scuffle with suspect after robbery in Safeway
- Man gets prison term for dumping body parts in Yavapai County
- Bigfoot steps sighted on Mingus
- Obituary: James B. Oothoudt
- Camp Verde man accused of child abuse
- 2 killed in SR 179 crash
- County seeks feedback on Cornville Road issues
- Pedestrian struck by car in Clarkdale
- Woman found guilty of murder after faked kidnapping
- 2 dead after shooting at Rimrock party
- Juvenile in critical condition after cemetery shooting
- UPDATE: Boy dies after cemetery shooting, girl arrested
- UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 arrested in deadly shootout in Rimrock
- YCSO identifies victims in fatal Rimrock shooting
- Large development is proposed near Old Town
- Rattlers snuggle up for fall season
- Employee injured in scuffle with suspect after robbery in Safeway
- 2 killed in SR 179 crash
- Wrong-way driver causes 89A head-on
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: