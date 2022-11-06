OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Rain doesn’t deter pre-rodeo block party Cottonwood council ready to rock ‘n’ roll Last look at candidates on Verde Valley ballots in Election 2022 Grades B’s and C’s for COCSD LEADERS & ENTREPRENEURS: A Conversation with Chris Taylor of Taylor Waste Mingus improves state grade to B Beaver Creek School test scores improve to a ‘B’ rating Complaint: GOP funds to school board candidates illegal Zeke Taylor BBQ features beef brisket, lots of hugs Polk to retire as Yavapai County Attorney by year's end

Subscribe Now
Sun, Nov. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Charity Rae Moore

Charity Rae Moore

Charity Rae Moore

Originally Published: November 6, 2022 12:25 a.m.

Charity Rae Moore

1936 - 2022

Charity Rae Moore (Ayres), 86, of Clarkdale, Arizona passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born in Sugar Grove, Arkansas on March 5, 1936 to the late Joseph Warren and Minnie Hooper.

Charity attended school in Magazine, Arkansas where she was a basketball star on the Magazine Rattlers team. Charity was named after her Cherokee great-grandmother. She worked hard all her life, picking her first 100 pounds of cotton at 6 years old. She was very close to her five older siblings including Hensel Walker, Earlene Holliday, Dub Walker, Ella Mae Adams, and Gene Walker; and her younger sister, Ophie Simpson.

Life in rural Arkansas was hard after the Depression but Charity often told stories of going to a “musical” up in the holler with her brother Dub where he played the guitar. She had her first real Coke after she graduated from eighth grade. As a teenager she moved to Grant County, Oregon and helped her older sister, Earlene (Clyde) Holliday, with their logging operations and cattle ranch in John Day, Oregon. She would drive fully loaded log trucks down the mountain to the landing before she was 16 years old. Her brother-in-law Clyde would often tell her “you can do it sis”.

It was there she met and married Russell Ayres in August 1953. Four of their six children were born in Oregon including Bill, Cliff, Belinda, and Sheryl. In 1957 she moved to Arizona where Pat and Georgia were born and settled in Clarkdale in 1962 where she lived until her passing. It was also during this time that Jim and Jeri Ayres came to live with them making a family of 10.

She held the fastest track record on the Cottonwood Dirt Track in a Chris Criswell car. Charity and Russ owned and operated Charity’s Bakery and later, the Black Hills Restaurant in Clarkdale.

Charity was well known for her excellent cooking, particularly her pies, cinnamon rolls and brownies. But Charity’s most enduring quality was her unconditional love. She leaves a legacy of this unconditional love along with her strong, independent character, which made a difference in the lives of all who knew her.

In 2003 she married David Moore and together they enjoyed traveling, swimming, camping, and visits to the casino. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored her, spending endless summer days with picnics in bed, playing dress-up, swimming in her back yard and biscuits and chocolate gravy.

Charity was preceded in death by her husband, Russ Ayres, stepdaughter Jeri Storie, granddaughter Shelley Cram, and all of her siblings. She leaves behind a family that loves her very much, including her husband, David Moore; her children and their spouses, Jim (Karen) Ayres and Bill Ayres, Cliff (Debbie) Ayres, Belinda Dotson, Sheryl Bill, Pat (Kelly) Osborne, and Georgia Ayres; grandchildren Luke (Lisa) Storie, Brynn Ralston, Greg (Cassie) Ayres, Alyson Ayres, Erin (Rob) Bejarano , Salina (Brian) Littlefield, Brook (Laura) Dotson, Niki Nonenmacher, Trevor (Jodie) Bill, Erik Bill, Stacia (Josip) Kovacevic and Kerry (Kevin) Markert; 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News