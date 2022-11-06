OFFERS
Obituary: Gus D. "Baggy Pants" Phillips

Gus D. “Baggy Pants” Phillips

Gus D. “Baggy Pants” Phillips

Originally Published: November 6, 2022 12:10 a.m.

Gus D. “Baggy Pants” Phillips

1948 - 2022

Gus D. “Baggy Pants” Phillips February 16, 1948 - October 30, 2022

Gus passed away on October 30, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born February 16, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His parents lived in Chambers, Arizona. He grew up in Humboldt, Arizona.

Gus married Charlsa Helm on July 3, 1968. He was a happy, fun and loveable truck driver. Gus is survived by his wife Charlsa and twin sons Danny H. Phillips (Angelina) of Cottonwood and Daniel J. Phillips (Jennie) of Camp Verde, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Gus was preceded in death by daughter Barbara Jean Phillips (July 5, 2009) and grandson Cody Kermeen (November 7, 2020).

A Celebration of life will be held at Messinger Payson Funeral Home November 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Information provided by the family.

