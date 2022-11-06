Obituary: Shannon E. May-Snyder

Shannon E. May-Snyder

Shannon E. May-Snyder, of Cottonwood Arizona, formerly Connellsville Pennsylvania, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on October 15, 2022 at age 43.

Beloved wife of John Dean Snyder; Devoted, Fantastic Mother to Jacob Suekawa, Nathan Suekawa, Aydreama Snyder, Shawna Cacciatore, Ashley Mudder and Brandi Rivas; Awesome Sister to Jennifer (Tom) Kalament, Megan (Mark) Vennum, Ashley (Greg) Striner-Jacobs; Dearest Daughter of Patricia May and Charles (Sara) May; Dearest Daughter-in- law of Eileen Scott; Sassy Aunt of Carlynn (Grant) Troyanowski, Thomas Kalament, Zane Vennum, Taylor Klingensmith, Deaven Jacobs and AJ Striner; and Loving Grandmother to Lola Rivas, Sylas Rivas, Paisley Rivas, Mabel Cacciatore, and Kora Cacciatore.



A graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in Human Development And Family Studies and working on a Master’s Degree at Arizona State University in Social Work helped her excel at her career as System of Care Coordinator with the DCS CHP Department for the State of Arizona.

Always quick to laugh and lend her ear and hands in times of need, never afraid to speak her mind, sassy, generous, kind, loving, sharp-witted, sarcastic and beautiful, she put her whole heart into the people and things she loved. Shannon found joy in the little things and lit up the lives of everyone who knew her. Shannon is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

A Celebration of Shannon’s Life will be held November 13, 2022 in Cottonwood, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Giving Tree at dcsaz.gov/about/volunteer/giving-tree. Provides Christmas gifts to children in foster care in Arizona.

Information provided by the family.