Rants & Raves

Originally Published: November 6, 2022 12:05 a.m.
Development
Although I believe there is a need for housing I also believe that we don’t have an infinite supply of water. We are watching several very big developments in the Verde Valley. Cornville is looking at a 2,500 unit development.
Quiet quitting
This is nothing new. Government workers have been doing this for decades.
Dropbox watching
“Lions of liberty?” Utterly ridiculous and clueless. Ignorant pseudo-patriots at best.
New attorney
Let’s get one who owns a razor this time.
