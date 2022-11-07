Fire guts home in Clarkdale; family safe
CLARKDALE – A family’s belongings have been destroyed in a house fire.
The blaze was reported at 2:21 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, on Calle Figueroa in the Centerville neighborhood of Clarkdale. Verde Valley Fire District and Clarkdale Police Department responded.
According to CPD, the father noticed the fire while he was working in the yard. He called 911, and the mother and daughter also arrived within minutes.
Firefighters doused the flames, but the fire caused major damage to the home and destroyed everything inside the house, according to a news release from the police.
A family dog died in the fire.
The cause is being investigated.
To donate to the Buchanan family please go online at www.redcross.org or call the local Red Cross at 928-779-5494.
- Rattlers snuggle up for fall season
- Employee injured in scuffle with suspect after robbery in Safeway
- Bigfoot steps sighted on Mingus
- Man gets prison term for dumping body parts in Yavapai County
- Obituary: James B. Oothoudt
- Camp Verde man accused of child abuse
- 2 killed in SR 179 crash
- County seeks feedback on Cornville Road issues
- Pedestrian struck by car in Clarkdale
- Woman found guilty of murder after faked kidnapping
- 2 dead after shooting at Rimrock party
- Juvenile in critical condition after cemetery shooting
- UPDATE: Boy dies after cemetery shooting, girl arrested
- UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 arrested in deadly shootout in Rimrock
- YCSO identifies victims in fatal Rimrock shooting
- Large development is proposed near Old Town
- Rattlers snuggle up for fall season
- Employee injured in scuffle with suspect after robbery in Safeway
- 2 killed in SR 179 crash
- Wrong-way driver causes 89A head-on
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: