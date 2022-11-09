Notes from Verde Village Property Owners Association
As the holiday season rolls around and we gather with friends and family, it seems like a good time to remind community members that the Verde Village Clubhouse has a spacious hall that is for rent for receptions, birthdays, or any family fun event.
The Clubhouse Hall is 2000 square feet, can seat 100 people and has a commercial kitchen attached.
We provide tables, chairs, and tablecloths. The Ranch House is also available to rent for a smaller venue. The quiet setting, close to the river features a wrap-around porch and plenty of parking. During the month of December, VVPOA members can rent the hall for a 50% discount, non-members can rent for 30% discount. Call the office at 928-646-6505 and leave a message. A volunteer will return your call with details or visit our website at vvpoa.net.
November Friday Night dinner features spaghetti as salute to those who came before us and raised funds for the pool and our organization for many years by offering this easy tasty dish to the community. Join us November 11 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for spaghetti, salad and dessert for $15. RSVP at vvpoa.net so we have plenty for all.
General Meeting – Second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the VVPOA Clubhouse
Agenda items will include:
Nominations for President for VVPOA
Meet our new caretaker
Updates on:
-ARPA Feasibility Study Grant
-Del Rio Pond
-Nature Preserve
-Maintenance Report
Any new business that attendees would like to discuss
- Employee injured in scuffle with suspect after robbery in Safeway
- Bigfoot steps sighted on Mingus
- Fire guts home in Clarkdale; family safe
- Camp Verde man accused of child abuse
- Last look at candidates on Verde Valley ballots in Election 2022
- County seeks feedback on Cornville Road issues
- Zeke Taylor BBQ features beef brisket, lots of hugs
- Obituary: Shannon E. May-Snyder
- 2 killed in SR 179 crash
- Obituary: James B. Oothoudt
- 2 dead after shooting at Rimrock party
- Juvenile in critical condition after cemetery shooting
- UPDATE: Boy dies after cemetery shooting, girl arrested
- UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 arrested in deadly shootout in Rimrock
- YCSO identifies victims in fatal Rimrock shooting
- Large development is proposed near Old Town
- Rattlers snuggle up for fall season
- Employee injured in scuffle with suspect after robbery in Safeway
- 2 killed in SR 179 crash
- Bigfoot steps sighted on Mingus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: