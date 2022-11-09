Notes from Verde Village Property Owners Association

As the holiday season rolls around and we gather with friends and family, it seems like a good time to remind community members that the Verde Village Clubhouse has a spacious hall that is for rent for receptions, birthdays, or any family fun event.

The Clubhouse Hall is 2000 square feet, can seat 100 people and has a commercial kitchen attached.



We provide tables, chairs, and tablecloths. The Ranch House is also available to rent for a smaller venue. The quiet setting, close to the river features a wrap-around porch and plenty of parking. During the month of December, VVPOA members can rent the hall for a 50% discount, non-members can rent for 30% discount. Call the office at 928-646-6505 and leave a message. A volunteer will return your call with details or visit our website at vvpoa.net.

November Friday Night dinner features spaghetti as salute to those who came before us and raised funds for the pool and our organization for many years by offering this easy tasty dish to the community. Join us November 11 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for spaghetti, salad and dessert for $15. RSVP at vvpoa.net so we have plenty for all.

General Meeting – Second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the VVPOA Clubhouse

Agenda items will include:



Nominations for President for VVPOA

Meet our new caretaker

Updates on:

-ARPA Feasibility Study Grant

-Del Rio Pond

-Nature Preserve

-Maintenance Report

Any new business that attendees would like to discuss