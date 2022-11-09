OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
4 Verde Valley teachers get Fiesta Bowl grants Notes from Verde Village Property Owners Association Update; Early election reports for local races Camp Verde School Board candidates take strong leads GOP victors in Legislative District 1 get busy on new bills VV Habitat for Humanity program keeps seniors’ and veterans’ homes in good repair VACTE growing local teachers Camp Verde town council held retreat to discuss new town job openings Yavapai County among polling places to be watched by feds Fire guts home in Clarkdale; family safe

Subscribe Now
Thu, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Notes from Verde Village Property Owners Association

The Verde Village Clubhouse Hall is for rent during December.

The Verde Village Clubhouse Hall is for rent during December.

Originally Published: November 9, 2022 11:05 p.m.

As the holiday season rolls around and we gather with friends and family, it seems like a good time to remind community members that the Verde Village Clubhouse has a spacious hall that is for rent for receptions, birthdays, or any family fun event.

The Clubhouse Hall is 2000 square feet, can seat 100 people and has a commercial kitchen attached.

We provide tables, chairs, and tablecloths. The Ranch House is also available to rent for a smaller venue. The quiet setting, close to the river features a wrap-around porch and plenty of parking. During the month of December, VVPOA members can rent the hall for a 50% discount, non-members can rent for 30% discount. Call the office at 928-646-6505 and leave a message. A volunteer will return your call with details or visit our website at vvpoa.net.

November Friday Night dinner features spaghetti as salute to those who came before us and raised funds for the pool and our organization for many years by offering this easy tasty dish to the community. Join us November 11 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for spaghetti, salad and dessert for $15. RSVP at vvpoa.net so we have plenty for all.

General Meeting – Second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the VVPOA Clubhouse

Agenda items will include:

Nominations for President for VVPOA

Meet our new caretaker

Updates on:

-ARPA Feasibility Study Grant

-Del Rio Pond

-Nature Preserve

-Maintenance Report

Any new business that attendees would like to discuss

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News