VETERANS DAY: Journey of a lifetime allows veterans to see nation’s war memorials

The click, click, click of the heel taps, then a short scrape sound and a return to the click, click, click as the sentinel guard marches to his position.

Only a few veterans attending the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery knew the meaning of a scrape. And once again, it brought tears to their eyes knowing they were being recognized and thanked for their service to our country. A short heel scrape is the only way the guard can acknowledge the veterans in attendance, as they are not allowed to deviate from a very strict precision movement.

Following the ceremony, we were all humbled as we prepared to leave the cemetery and respectfully observed as a funeral procession with horse and flag-draped casket on a carriage passed with a fellow comrade.

For many of the 32 veterans on this Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., this was the first time they had the opportunity to see the memorials that were erected to pay respect to their service in our military. With Veterans Day just around the corner, these veterans were treated to an all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C., a trip many of our veterans may not otherwise be able to take.

Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the chance to share this momentous trip with other veterans, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with each other.

The group was able to visit the Naval Museum, Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, World War II Memorial, Air Force Memorial and Ft. Meyer Army Post.

As a “guardian” escort on this trip, I was able to assist and interact with veterans from three wars. One veteran was a 100-year-old World War II veteran. This gentleman was an inspiration to the entire team and was escorted and assisted by his son, who happened to be a Vietnam veteran himself. The father had served under General Patton in the Army and had many memories to share with the other veterans.

Another veteran who had his daughter as his guardian, saw a picture of the sinking USS Gambier Bay ship at the Naval Museum—this ship was attacked and sank in 1944 in the Pacific. He then told me the story that his father was on that ship during this attack. His father had been injured during an explosion, but he was able to swim to a nearby raft and was eventually rescued two days later.

The older veteran who has passed had received a Purple Heart Medal, and there were both tears and pride in the eyes of his son and granddaughter as they relayed their story. The Battle of Leyte Gulf was the largest naval battle of World War II and by some criteria the largest naval battle in history, with over 200,000 naval personnel involved.

A third veteran, who was a Navy Seabee in Vietnam, was able to visit the Seabee memorial. This gentleman shared his stories as I pushed him in a wheelchair at the Naval Museum and he took pictures of ship models and reflected on memories that were both happy and sad. When asked about his beautifully carved wood cane he used, he was barely able to talk as tears of sadness flowed down his face. He had been given the cane to use after a fellow veteran who owned it had died by suicide. And yet, he knew he was honoring this individual for his service by carrying it on this trip.

There was much laughter, emotion, shared stories and your typical inter-service teasing during the trip. But most importantly, there was a renewed feeling of pride, respect, and shared camaraderie amongst the veterans and the guardians sharing this special time together. The trip is extremely well organized and executed by a team of volunteers that get paid by the appreciation shared from each veteran. From a gallant send off ceremony to the spectacular welcome home gathering at the airport, the veterans were recognized and appreciated for their sacrifices from wars long ago by everyone at the airport, hotel and memorials. There were many additional activities for the veterans, but some are kept as a surprise. . . shhhhh.

The Honor Flight Network has over 130 hubs around the United States and are in 45 states. The organization exists solely to raise funds to give this gift to veterans. Since its inception in 2005, they have taken over 250,000 veterans to see the memorials.

Arizona has one of the largest populations of Vietnam veterans and have approximately 1,400 on their waiting list to go on a flight.

If you have a desire to donate money or time to this amazing organization, you won’t regret it or forget it. Veterans may also apply for a future trip. More information is available on the website at HonorFlightAZ.org or HonorFlight.org.

Lenore Hemingway is a resident of the Village of Oak Creek.