Driver injured in Clarkdale rollover
CLARKDALE – A man had to be extricated after a single-vehicle rollover on Broadway Road Wednesday night. The car ended up on its roof after the driver apparently passed out.
The wreck was between the Tuzigoot Road and Peace Garden Path in Clarkdale around 8:30 p.m.
“Crews extricated and transported one patient to the hospital for treatment,” said Verde Valley Fire Chief Danny Johnson.
According to Clarkdale Police, the 37-year-old driver had moderate but not life-threatening injuries from the crash. He reported he had been driving south on Broadway “when he experience a loss of consciousness, causing his car to drift across the lane, strike the rocks along the road and roll over.”
Drug or alcohol impairment is not suspected in this case, according to police.
Besides Clarkdale Police, VVFD and VV Ambulance, officers from Jerome Police and Cottonwood Police responded to the scene.
