Driver injured in Clarkdale rollover Dollar General fire destroys contents 4 Verde Valley teachers get Fiesta Bowl grants Notes from Verde Village Property Owners Association Update; Early election reports for local races Camp Verde School Board candidates take strong leads GOP victors in Legislative District 1 get busy on new bills VV Habitat for Humanity program keeps seniors’ and veterans’ homes in good repair VACTE growing local teachers Camp Verde town council held retreat to discuss new town job openings

Driver injured in Clarkdale rollover

The driver of this rollover was aided by Verde Valley Fire and Verde Valley Ambulance aft the single-vehicle wreck in Clarkdale Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy VVFD)

The driver of this rollover was aided by Verde Valley Fire and Verde Valley Ambulance aft the single-vehicle wreck in Clarkdale Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy VVFD)

Originally Published: November 10, 2022 6:59 p.m.

CLARKDALE – A man had to be extricated after a single-vehicle rollover on Broadway Road Wednesday night. The car ended up on its roof after the driver apparently passed out.

The wreck was between the Tuzigoot Road and Peace Garden Path in Clarkdale around 8:30 p.m.

“Crews extricated and transported one patient to the hospital for treatment,” said Verde Valley Fire Chief Danny Johnson.

photo

Crews clean up the area after the rollover on Broadway Road in Clarkdale Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Clarkdale Police)

According to Clarkdale Police, the 37-year-old driver had moderate but not life-threatening injuries from the crash. He reported he had been driving south on Broadway “when he experience a loss of consciousness, causing his car to drift across the lane, strike the rocks along the road and roll over.”

Drug or alcohol impairment is not suspected in this case, according to police.



Besides Clarkdale Police, VVFD and VV Ambulance, officers from Jerome Police and Cottonwood Police responded to the scene.

