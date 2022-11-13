Obituary: Leon Carlson
Leon Carlson
1925 - 2022
Leon Carlson, age 97, peacefully joined his bride, Lilas, in heaven on October 27, 2022.
Leon was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin and moved to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1950 and to Camp Verde, Arizona in 1982. Leon proudly served in the United States Army and is a highly decorated veteran.
Leon is survived by his children Judy Gideon (Ed, deceased); Richard (Suzanne); Ron (Carolyn); Sheri Reintjes (Michael, deceased) and Randy (Cheryl), as well as 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Leon’s sweet and loving soul, wit and sense of humor will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Northern Arizona Hospice welcomed. Northern Arizona Hospice is located at 203 S. Candy Lane Suite 10A, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326.
Memorial Service to be held November 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1090 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville, Arizona 86325.
Please share condolences and memories at buelerfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
