OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Irina Del Genio named Verde Valley dean at Yavapai College Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary proud of increased score Cox, Babcock elected to Mingus Board Mission feeds hundreds during holidays as food prices heat up Camp Verde Town Council postpones decision on future of Arena Del Loma O’Halleran concedes to Crane in Congressional District 2 Driver injured in Clarkdale rollover Dollar General fire destroys contents 4 Verde Valley teachers get Fiesta Bowl grants Notes from Verde Village Property Owners Association

Subscribe Now
Sun, Nov. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Shirley A. Bradley

Shirley A. Bradley

Shirley A. Bradley

Originally Published: November 13, 2022 11:02 a.m.

Shirley A. Bradley

1926 - 2022

Shirley A. Bradley, age 96, passed away peacefully at her home in Cottonwood, Arizona on October 28, 2022, after a courageous 2-½-year battle with dementia.

She was born on September 6, 1926, in Gallup, New Mexico to her loving parents, Winifred A. Aldrich and Allen Gorton Aldrich, joining her brother Allen R. Aldrich.

The family lived in Gallup until Shirley was 11 when they moved to Phoenix, then to Holbrook, Arizona in 1940 where she graduated from high school. Shirley met Gene Bradley who had previously graduated from Holbrook High School and was on leave from active duty in the Navy Seabees during WWII. They married in 1948 and raised three children and enjoyed many years in Holbrook surrounded by family and friends. Gene and Shirley moved to Cottonwood in 2000 for health reasons and Gene passed away in 2013 after a long battle with COPD.

Shirley is survived by her three children, Connie Bradley Doughty, Diane (Mark) Bradley Warren, John (Sandy) Bradley; five grandchildren, Kevin Doughty, Cheryl (Nick) Doughty Zack, Christopher Warren, Brian Bradley, Michael Bradley; three great-grandsons, twins Thomas (Kayla) and Cole Doughty, Ian Zack; two great-great-granddaughters, Addison and Raelynn Doughty; and many nieces nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Maggie’s Hospice, 203 S. Candy Lane, Suite A-12, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 or Clarkdale Baptist Church, 1051 AZ-89A, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.

Interment was November 5th in the Holbrook cemetery with family members present. A memorial is planned, date to be determined.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News