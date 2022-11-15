Hobbs lays out early plans as next governor
Originally Published: November 15, 2022 2:23 p.m.
Most Read
- Dollar General fire destroys contents
- Fire guts home in Clarkdale; family safe
- Driver injured in Clarkdale rollover
- Last look at candidates on Verde Valley ballots in Election 2022
- Obituary: Shannon E. May-Snyder
- Update; Early election reports for local races
- Employee injured in scuffle with suspect after robbery in Safeway
- Camp Verde man accused of child abuse
- Obituary: Charity Rae Moore
- Yavapai County among polling places to be watched by feds
- 2 dead after shooting at Rimrock party
- Dollar General fire destroys contents
- UPDATE: Boy dies after cemetery shooting, girl arrested
- UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 arrested in deadly shootout in Rimrock
- YCSO identifies victims in fatal Rimrock shooting
- Rattlers snuggle up for fall season
- Employee injured in scuffle with suspect after robbery in Safeway
- Juvenile in critical condition after cemetery shooting
- Fire guts home in Clarkdale; family safe
- 2 killed in SR 179 crash
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: