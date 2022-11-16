All-star cast leads ‘The Estate’ premiere Nov. 18-23

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Estate’ showing Nov. 18-23 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘The Estate’ features an all-star ensemble cast, including Kathleen Turner, David Duchovny, Toni Collette and Anna Faris.

Where there’s a will there’s a war.

Macey and Savanna may not have much. But they’ve got the perfect plan. With a ramshackle café teeter-tottering on the brink of extinction and their lives going nowhere fast, the two sisters conspire to win over their terminally ill Aunt Hilda — the family’s overbearing, curmudgeonly matriarch — in the hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her vast estate.

But as Macey and Savanna soon discover, there may be other relatives who have the exact same idea.

It is family dysfunction at its outrageous best.

The film stars Toni Collette and Anna Faris as the two down-on-their-luck sisters determined to become the prime beneficiaries of their Aunt’s will. David Duchovny and Rosemarie DeWitt star as their cousins and chief rivals, Richard and Beatrice; and Kathleen Turner stars as the fearsome family matriarch, Aunt Hilda.

Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, Nov. 18, 19 and 22; and 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 21 and 23.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.