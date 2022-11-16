Arts Academy hosts Friday Night at the Theater

The Arts Academy of Sedona (AAS) announced the next presentation of its Friday Night at the Theater program (presented on the third Friday of every month) at its luxurious black box theater in The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek, 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100.

Nov. 18, 7-8:30 p.m., this cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation, and drama from a variety of local artists, including musicians Bob Grogan, The Village Troubadours (Jashan Blackwell and Chantal Harte), actor Craig Schneider, dancer Cassie Mavis, and poets and performers Gary Every, Gary Scott, A.V. Camarda, Kathleen Francis, Camilla Ross, and more. Come along and sing with them.

If you’d like to enjoy some local eats during the performances, you can order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s Pizza (www.rottenjohnnys.com) or Dellepiane’s Burgers (www.dellepianeburger.com). Be sure to place your food order by 6 pm so it will be ready in time for pick it up before the show.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/aaa-friday-nite22. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone, please call: 860-705-9711.

Arts Academy of Sedona is a not-for-profit educational and cultural community center committed to innovating and creating art in all forms, and to bringing our programs to local Sedona residents and visitors. Contact us at: The Collective Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, 928-288-2258.

Information provided by AAS.