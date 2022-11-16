Author Expo: Camp Verde Library welcomes Diane Phelps Budden for Author Talk

Join local author Diane Phelps Budden in Camp Verde Community Library’s Terracotta Room at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 17th for a presentation and discussion of her newest book, Dear Hubby of Mine: Home Front Wives of World War II.

Diane Phelps Budden spent over 30 years in corporate and academic marketing in Michigan before moving to Sedona, Arizona, where she fell in love—with ravens. She wrote about them in The Un-Common Raven: one smart bird cited as a children’s Panelist Pick in the 2013 Southwest Books of the Year. Diane’s latest book is Dear Hubby of Mine: Home Front Wives of World War II, a true story told with loving letters her parents exchanged during the war. The author has taught college business classes, and visits schools, libraries, and museums around Arizona to present raven presentations, story hours, and workshops about self-publishing.

Dear Hubby of Mine: Home Front Wives of World War II - Touching letters written by a loving couple. A housewife and her sailor husband with shared immigrant experiences penned more than 500 letters during World War II. Abridged versions of the letters weave a loving romantic story with actual historical events occurring on both the home front and the battlefront. While the heart of the book is a beautiful romance, readers will also appreciate the depiction of the country in the 1940s under wartime conditions and how that influenced America’s culture in the decades to come. Women charted new roles during the war that led to new freedoms in the years ahead and eventually brought about major societal changes. Remembrances of the era will be shared.

Be on the lookout for other Author Talks at Camp Verde Community Library, Cottonwood Public Library, and Sedona Public Libraries leading up to the 2022 Verde Valley Author Expo at the Cottonwood Recreation Center on Saturday, November 19, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road just off Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. The library is open Monday-Thursday 8:00a-7:00p and Friday-Saturday 9:00a-5:00p. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at campverde.az.gov/cvcl or call 928-554-8380 during library open hours.