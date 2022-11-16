AZADI Fine Rugs/Bella Fine Goods Donate 73 Turkeys to The Sedona Food Bank

AZADI Fine Rugs and Bella Fine Goods are proud to announce a donation of 419 turkeys (in all) in the month of November.

At the beginning of October, AZADI and BELLA kicked off their annual “Living is Giving” campaign and committed to donating turkeys to those less fortunate during the holiday season. In addition, for each visit to AZADI Fine Rugs and BELLA Fine Goods during the month of October, an additional turkey was donated on the visitor’s behalf.

As a result, AZADI is donating 419 turkeys in all: 118 in Scottsdale to St. Mary’s Food Bank, 162 in Sedona to the Sedona Community Food Bank, 66 in Jackson Hole to Teton Youth & Family Services, and 73 in Telluride, to Telluride Angel Baskets.

AZADI selected The Sedona Community Food Bank to be the recipient of the turkeys locally because of the work they do in their effort to fight hunger in the Sedona community. According to local research conducted by Cornucopia Community Advocates, in the Sedona community 1 out of 4 adults are food insecure and 1 out of 3 children do not know where their next meal will come from.

“We are honored to offer our support to the Sedona Community Food Bank and hope that our contribution will impact many families in need this holiday season,” says AZADI Fine Rugs owner, David Neishabori.

AZADI Fine Rugs is committed both locally and globally to supporting communities that they see as their extended family. They believe that part of building a business is building a legacy of giving. Through their involvement with local charities AZADI/BELLA assist people in need and provide hope for a brighter future.

AZADI/BELLA is weaving a brighter future for humanity around the world and is committed to resourcing high-quality products that are produced by female weavers and artisans. Procuring these items; including authentic Navajo rugs, handwoven baskets from the Wounaan tribe of the rainforest, and fine rugs from weaving centers in war-torn areas of Afghanistan, gives women the opportunity to work outside the home and become financially independent.

AZADI Fine Rugs is certified and recognized globally as a child-labor-free rug company. Their purpose is creating worldwide beauty with an unforgettable experience. Established in 1790, AZADI Fine Rugs is known as the oldest purveyor of fine rugs in the world. They still operate from this over 200-year tradition, passed along through each generation of this family-owned business, of passion, respect, and gratitude for all whom they serve.