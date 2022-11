Phippen Art Museum is hosting the annual Arizona Pastel Artists Association International Exhibition and sale.

The exhibition is open to all pastel artists. Entry deadline is Dec. 18, 2022. The show will run from Feb. 19 through April 23, 2023, at the Phippen Art Museum in Prescott, with $10,000 in awards.

For details and registration visit apaa.wildapricot.org.