Close, Pryce star in ‘The Wife’ for Monday Movies on Main

Monday Movies on Main”continues on Nov. 21 with the Cottonwood premiere of “The Wife” at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

“The Wife” features an award-winning all-star cast, including eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close and Oscar-nominee Jonathan Pryce.

After nearly 40 years of marriage, Joan and Joe Castleman (Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce) are complements. Where Joe is casual, Joan is elegant. Where Joe is vain, Joan is self-effacing. And where Joe enjoys his very public role as Great American Novelist, Joan pours her considerable intellect, grace, charm, and diplomacy into the private role of Great Man’s Wife.

Joe’s literary star has blazed since he and Joan first met in the late 1950s. On the eve of Joe’s Nobel Prize for Literature — the crown jewel in a spectacular body of work — Joan’s coup de grace is to confront the biggest sacrifice of her life and secret of his career.

Close was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for this film.

“The Wife” interweaves the story of the couple’s youthful passion and ambition with a portrait of a marriage, thirty-plus years later — a lifetime’s shared compromises, secrets, betrayals, and mutual love.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.