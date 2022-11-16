Hawke, McGregor star in ‘Raymond & Ray’ in Sedona premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Raymond & Ray’ showing Nov. 18-23 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

You can bury family, but you can’t bury the past.

See the film Tim Wassberg, Inside Reel, calls “Heartfelt and memorable”.

‘Raymond & Ray’ stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. They reunite when their estranged father dies. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves.

The pair soon discover that his final wish was for them to dig his grave.

Together, they process who they’ve become as men, both because of their father and in spite of him.

There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely grave digging.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19; 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20; 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 21 and 23; and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.