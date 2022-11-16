Monday at the Museum demos chair caning

The Sedona Heritage Museum will feature a chair-caning demonstration Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dale Compton will demonstrate the steps for hand caning a traditional chair seat, a hobby that requires time and patience, but very few tools. Dale has been hand caning chairs as a hobby for 18/ years and has caned nearly 50 chairs.

He obtains the chairs from flea markets, garage sales and friends, often as derelicts in poor condition. He then repairs, rebuilds and refinishes the chairs prior to caning so that the final product is both attractive and functional.

If you have a chair that needs recaning, come to this demonstration – you will be able to go home and do it yourself.

The public is invited to come by and watch this artisan at work. There is no fee for this demonstration.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road; public parking is ½ block north of the Museum entrance. The Museum is open daily, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; admission is separate.