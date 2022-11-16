Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Love, Charlie’ premiere Nov. 18-23

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Love, Charlie’ showing Nov.18-23 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Chef Charlie Trotter revolutionized American cuisine and paved the way for today’s celebrity chefs. His eponymous Chicago restaurant was one of the world’s top dining destinations.

To his employees, Chef Charlie Trotter was an enigmatic guru. To the media, he was an overbearing perfectionist. But to those who loved him, he was Chuck, a fun-loving dreamer whose passion knew no bounds.

For 25 years, Charlie and his diverse team improvised 10-course tasting menus, never serving the same dish twice. The self-taught chef was credited with inventing micro-greens and took vegetarianism mainstream. Charlie’s obsession with exceptional ingredients and his exacting management style drew ambitious aspiring chefs from around the globe to his door, and his flock of trainees have become the who’s who of the culinary world.

Told through intimate sit-down interviews with family, friends and celebrated chefs including Wolfgang Puck, Emeril Lagasse and Grant Achatz, along with extensive never-before-seen archival materials (including 8mm home movies and hundreds of pieces of personal correspondence), ‘Love, Charlie’ is a searing portrait of what happens when a person’s identity becomes intrinsically tied to their work; and an epic cautionary tale of what can happen when that work fades away.

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18, 19 and 20; and 6:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 21 and 23.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.