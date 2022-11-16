Sedona Heritage Museum Welcomes 10,000th Visitor

Monday, Nov. 7, the Sedona Heritage Museum was delighted to welcome Jean Schlegal as the 10,000th visitor of 2022.

Jean hails from Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, which is a town about 50 miles northwest of Philadelphia. She traveled to Sedona with friends who were vacationing at a local timeshare.

The trio of ladies decided to visit the Museum based on a recommendation from a nephew’s girlfriend whose ancestors lived near Sedona.

In addition to being excited about visiting the museum and learning about Sedona’s early settlers, the three friends were looking forward to visiting the Chapel of the Holy Cross while in town. Jean also shared that she had a cousin who had lived in Sedona named Netta Pfiefer, whose background included assisting the famous anthropologist Jane Goodall in her writings about the great apes.

Jean was thrilled to receive recognition and a gift as the 10,000 visitor this year. Museum Executive Director, Nate Meyers, met Jean and surprised her with a bag of goodies from the Museum Gift Shop that will continue to remind her of her Sedona and Museum visit for years to come.

The Sedona Heritage Museum opened in 1998 and has been building in annual attendance ever since.

Meyers said at the time, “I am so excited to welcome our 10,000th visitor of 2022! This is the second year in a row that we’ve eclipsed that noteworthy milestone. We look forward to greeting many more visitors this year, and having an even bigger 2023.”

The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona and is open daily 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, SedonaMuseum.org or 928-282-7038.