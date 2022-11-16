Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 20 at Fisher Theatre

The Sedona International Film Festival partners with Unify Sedona and PFLAG special event in observation of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is an opportunity for our community to come together and remember those who have lost their lives to violence and injustice because of their gender identity or gender expression.

Violence against transgender people is increasing. Join us and help create a more inclusive world for all.

This special event will include a screening of the documentary “Transforming Gender” followed by a guided discussion led by Jen Emmerich, LCSW, ACSW, CEDS, specialist in Transgender/Gender.

Names of transgender persons lost in 2022 will be read followed by a silent candlelight procession as we exit the theatre.

Transgender Day of Remembrance will take place at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.