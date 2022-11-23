Audubon Appreciation Night at Sedona Library Nov. 30

Northern Arizona Audubon Society will host its annual “Members Night” on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

For the evening activities, many members will present a bird or nature topic, speaking up to five minutes with up to five slides. This popular event comes with yummy Thanksgiving-themed snacks and door prizes.

Everyone is invited to this free program at Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road. Social time is at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program at 6 p.m.

Check out the website at NorthernArizonaAudubon.org.

Information provided by NAA.