Cate Blanchett stars in ‘TÁR’ premiere Nov. 25-30

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “TÁR” showing Nov. 25-30 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes “TÁR”, starring two-time Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra.

We meet Tár at the height of her career, as she’s preparing both a book launch and much-anticipated live performance of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony.

Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia’s adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother.

Over the ensuing weeks her life begins to unravel in a singularly modern way. The result is a searing examination of power, and its impact and durability in today’s society.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25, 26 and 27; 6:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 28 and 29; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.