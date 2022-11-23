Clarkdale Celebrates Love

Bestselling author A.G. Billig and Stardust Books in partnership with Copper Cactus invite the Verde Valley community to celebrate love on Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the bookstore’s location on 907 Main St., Clarkdale.

Grammy-winning music producer Rae DiLeo and recording artist Miguel Montoya will make special guest appearances.

A Celebration of Love is designed as a heart-opening interactive experience where the participants can connect with the power of love. Billig of “I Choose Love: A Journey from Fear to Love” will share stories about love, read from her book, and also sign books. Her special guests, Miguel Montoya and Rae DiLeo will add the healing sound of loving music. The event also includes a raffle with prizes filled with love and personalized love messages for every participant.

“Each action we take is based on fear or love. Although we have no control over external circumstance, we can always choose to respond based on love or react based on fear. Choosing love and remembering we are love again and again is the answer to the challenges the humanity is facing today,” Billig says.

The event is free to attend, but donations are welcome.

A.G. Billig is a bestselling author, transformation coach, and motivational speaker dedicated to empowering people to live a happy and meaningful life by unleashing the love within themselves. Her passion for understanding human nature at its core led her to studying NLP, Silva Method, and Reiki, which she combines with her own insights and life experience to help people open their hearts, love what they do, and love who they are.

Rae DiLeo is an independent platinum record/Grammy-winning, producer/recording engineer spending over 30 years in the music industry. He is also a composer, and several school districts in Los Angeles had successfully used Rae’s meditative music from his critically acclaimed CD “Journey to the Core,” while working with autistic children. Rae has been studying Spanish-influenced classical guitar. His goal is to combine visual and musical stimulation that takes the listener on a journey to the core.

Miguel Montoya is a recording artist, sound healer, transformation coach, spiritual teacher specializing in Qigong and Breathwork, and one of Sedona’s most beloved sacred land guides.

Stardust Books is a locally owned bookshop that operates within Copper Cactus Coffee and Gifts. It is a small business that aims to help support other small businesses. Stardust Books was founded by Joy Rhodes, a Clarkdale resident inspired by her desire to share her passion for books and give back to her community through stories.