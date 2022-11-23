DJ ill.Ego returns with Twerksgiving to Main Stage

Saturday, Nov. 26, DJ ill.Ego returns to Main Stage with Twerksgiving, a night to dance and shake off all the food you ate on Thanksgiving.

DJ ill.Ego plays all your favorites from the ‘80s to newly released songs. Get a break from the family and hit the dance floor for this free event for anyone 21 and over. The music starts at 9 p.m.

Main Stage provides nightly entertainment almost every night of the week. Mondays kick off with karaoke hosted by Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Karaoke continues on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., this time hosted by Sean “Shizzy” McAfee.

Wednesdays with “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. Beer School is an exciting way to learn and experience craft tastings for only $5.

On Fridays, it’s TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson. Badass Hot Dogs serves food nightly and Pizzas available to order at the bar.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.