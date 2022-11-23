Exhibition on Screen ‘Cézanne: Portraits of a Life’ encore Nov. 29

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with “Cézanne: Portraits of a Life”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 3:30 p.m. at the festival’s Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Exhibition on Screen is thrilled to present one of the most talked-about exhibitions of the year. Dedicated to the portrait work of Paul Cézanne, the exhibition opens in Paris before traveling to London and Washington.

One cannot appreciate 20th century art without understanding the significance and genius of Paul Cézanne. Featuring interviews with curators and experts from the National Portrait Gallery London, MoMA New York, National Gallery of Art Washington, and Musée d’Orsay Paris, and correspondence from the artist himself, the film takes audiences beyond the exhibition to the places Cézanne lived and worked and sheds light on an artist who is perhaps the least-known of all the impressionists — until now.



Over his life Cézanne painted almost 1,000 paintings, 200 of which were portraits. The exhibition, billed by art critics as “once in a lifetime”, brings together — for the first time since Cézanne’s death — 50 of these portraits from private and public collections all around the world.

These portraits provide the backbone to the moving new cinematic film. As well as offering an unprecedented level of insight into the exhibition, the film features interviews with curators, art experts and his great-grandson Philippe Cézanne.

The Exhibition on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

“Cézanne: Portraits of a Life” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

Information provided by SIFF