Free concert at Camp Verde Library features Donna Hazlewood

The Fireside Room at Camp Verde Community Library hosts the return of Donna Hazlewood, the winner of Verde Valley’s Got Talent, on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m.

Hazlewood was born and raised in the South and has lived in Arizona for over 30 years. She has been a nurse for over 10 years and is currently pursuing a master’s degree as a nurse practitioner. She has always enjoyed singing, and over the past several years competed in singing competitions reaching a plateau.

It was then that she was introduced to legendary performer and voice coach Al Raitano, who helped her move from ordinary to extraordinary. They have been working together over the past four years and she recently won the Verde Valley’s Got Talent competition.

Donna performed to packed audiences the last two years at Camp Verde Community Library who overwhelmingly enjoyed the shows! She has been looking forward to another performance at the library ever since. Donna’s amazing voice will again be accompanied by pre-recorded music put together by Al Raitano.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s website atcvlibrary.org or call 554-8391.