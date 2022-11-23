'The Life of a Photographer' and 'Big Bend National Park'

Join the Sedona Camera Club for a presentation by professional photographer Laurence Parent. The meeting starts at 6:30 pm on Monday, Nov. 28, at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Suite B-2, Sedona. Doors open at 6.

In Laurence Parent’s first program, The Life of a Photographer, he will initially show images taken for various assignments around the world. He will then show images that demonstrate the hardships that are sometimes required to get the images he wants.

Parent’s second program will be a photo tour of Big Bend National Park, one of his favorite places. He has written and photographed several books on the park, including his revised Hiking Big Bend guidebook published by FalconGuides earlier this year.

Laurence Parent was born in New Mexico and raised there and in Arizona. After receiving a petroleum engineering degree at the University of Texas at Austin in 1981, he practiced engineering for six years before becoming a freelance photographer and writer specializing in landscape, travel, architecture, and nature subjects. Laurence has published 45 books, from coffee table books to guide books including Photographing Austin, San Antonio & the Texas Hill Country, Hiking New Mexico, Scenic Driving North Carolina, Death in Big Bend, Big River: Rio Grande, Portrait of Austin, Chiricahua National Monument, Hiking Big Bend National Park, Texas, and Texas Mountains.

Laurence travels all over the United States and to other countries in pursuit of exceptional images and video. He has gathered stock from 52 states and provinces and many other countries. He typically spends up to four months of the year on the road. Through patience and planning, he tries to capture his photographic subjects at the perfect moment of light and weather. He hopes that the photographs produced by his efforts will inspire people to protect our world’s beautiful natural and historical heritage.

His photos are very popular with calendar publishers, so he does a number of sole-photographer calendars every year. His photography is used every year in multi-photographer calendars produced by Sierra Club, BrownTrout, and many other American and international publishers. His magazine article and photo credits include National Geographic Traveler, Men’s Journal, Outside, Backpacker, Sierra, Natural History, National Parks, Newsweek, Travel & Leisure, and the New York Times. He contributes regularly to regional publications such as Arizona Highways, Texas Highways, Texas Monthly, New Mexico Magazine, and Texas Parks & Wildlife. Laurence’s commercial clients have included Costco, Southwest Airlines, Marriott, BBVA Compass Banks, and many large ranch brokers.



The Club does not have any requirements for COVID precautions. Attendees are welcome to wear masks.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free to members. There is a $5 fee for guests. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. Membership costs $35 for the whole year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to sedonacamera.club.