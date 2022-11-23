Monday Movies on Main presents ‘The Meddler’

“Monday Movies on Main” continues on Monday, Nov. 28, with the Cottonwood premiere of “The Meddler” at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

“The Meddler” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons, Rose Byrne, Cecily Strong and Michael McKean.

With a new iPhone, an apartment near the Grove, and a comfortable bank account left to her by her beloved late husband, Marnie Minervini (Susan Sarandon) has happily relocated from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be near her daughter Lori (Rose Byrne), a successful (but still single) screenwriter, and smother her with motherly love. But when the dozens of texts, unexpected visits, and conversations dominated by unsolicited advice force Lori to draw strict personal boundaries, Marnie finds ways to channel her eternal optimism and forceful generosity to change the lives of others — as well as her own — and find a new purpose in life.

“The Meddler” will show at Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students.

Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.