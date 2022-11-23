Monday at the Museum features Weavers & Spinners

Members of the Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild will have their spinning wheels humming for “Mondays at the Museum” at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The spinners’ guild was formed over 35 years ago by Mary Pendleton of the Pendleton Weaving studio in Sedona along with a few weavers in the Verde Valley. The guild continues today with some 40 to 50 members actively pursuing Fiber Arts such as weaving, spinning, basket-making, dyeing and knitting. They would be happy to share their art with you, and to answer any questions you might have. There is no charge for this demonstration.

“Mondays at the Museum” is a workshop/ demonstration held every Monday; please call for a current schedule. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills. For details, call 928-282-7038.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road; public parking is ½ block north of the Museum entrance. The Museum is open daily, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; admission is separate.