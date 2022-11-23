Red Rocks Music Festival celebrates great composers in 3 concerts

The Red Rocks Music Festival will present three extraordinary concerts on Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

If You Go ... • What: Red Rocks Music Festival • When: Dec. 3, 10 and 17 • Where: Sedona Creative Life Center and Sedona Performing Arts Center • How Much: General Admission, $28-$35, Reserved seating, $55, Student, (with ID), $15 • More Info: To purchase tickets please visit RedRocks MusicFestival.com

“Mainly Beethoven,” planned for Dec. 3 at 3 p.m., will feature world-acclaimed pianist Inna Faliks, piano department head, UCLA, with violinist Liba Schacht, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and John Sharp, principal cellist of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. They will perform the “Archduke” Trio by Beethoven. Faliks will perform the “Appassionata” sonata as well as Notturno by Fanny Mendelssohn, and Master & Margarita Suite by Veronika Krausas, a Southwest premiere.

“The Four Seasons” is Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. World-renowned violinist Shlomo Mintz will take the stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, performing the Four Seasons by Vivaldi & Piazzola. Joining Mintz will be an all-star ensemble that includes Argentinian violinist Gabriella Olcese, violinist Liba Schacht, violist Nancy Buck, ASU faculty, cellist John Sharp, and Catalin Rotaru, double-bass, ASU Faculty.

“Take Five” is Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. The concert will feature the legendary Brubeck Brothers Quartet in a multimedia production that includes videos of their father, Dave Brubeck, and a performance of Take Five.