Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Till’ premiere Nov. 25-Dec. 1

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Till” showing Nov. 25-Dec. 1 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

“Till” tells the heartbreaking true story of the historic lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till – for whistling at a white woman in Money, Mississippi in 1955 – through the eyes of his mother Mamie Till-Mobley.

Mamie Till-Mobley is a widowed single mother who is the head of her household, the only Black woman working for the Air Force in Chicago. Till-Mobley becomes a revolutionary by insisting that the world witness the horror of her brutally maimed son’s body in an open casket viewing as an act of defiance against oppression and hate.

“I wanted the world to see what they did to my boy,” she said at the time.

Till-Mobley also gave the exclusive rights to Jet Magazine to publish the images of her son’s maimed body which caused the lynching to gain worldwide notoriety. A mother’s audacity became a lightning rod in the Civil Rights Movement and propelled her to reluctantly become an outspoken activist for the NAACP advocating for social justice and education.

Till-Mobley represents so many phenomenal Black women in American history who are heroes (oftentimes hidden figures) for demanding justice, refusing to shrink in a horrific moment of racial/social injustice, and turning profound trauma into triumph in the continuing fight for civil rights, equality, and humanity.

“Till” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Whoopi Goldberg and Sean Patrick Thomas.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25, 26 and 27; 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28; and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.