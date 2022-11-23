Watercolor Show at Sedona Public Library in the Village

You are invited to view a charming show of several dozen smaller watercolor paintings in the Library’s serene setting through Dec. 22.

The new location for the Sedona Public Library in the Village is 25 W. Saddlehorn Road in the Village of Oak Creek. The show can be seen during standard hours of operation for the Sedona Public Library in the Village, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed on Sundays and Mondays).

The paintings are very reasonably priced and ideal for holiday giving. This event is a partnership between the Sedona Public Library in the Village and the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS), a regional non-profit watermedia art association with members from Flagstaff to Prescott.

Sedona Public Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit sedonalibrary.org/donate or send your check to Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, AZ 86336. Remember you can direct your gift to the Village Library as well.

Founded in 1995, NAWS has about 150 members who meet monthly to celebrate watermedia painting. These meetings typically feature informative learning topics and artist demonstrations. Additional membership benefits include access to exceptional quality workshops, participation in smaller critique groups and an extensive DVD loan library of painting technique videos. NAWS welcomes visitors to its monthly meetings. For more information about NAWS, please visit www.naws-az.org or email your NAWS-related questions to nawsmembershipjoy@gmail.com.