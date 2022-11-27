OFFERS
Obituary: Janet Blanche Young

Originally Published: November 27, 2022 11:22 a.m.

1935 - 2022

Janet Blanche Young, daughter of Ralph and Blanche Campbell, was born May 27, 1935. She passed away November 14, 2022 at her retirement hometown of Cottonwood, Arizona.

After graduating from Monmouth College, she trekked west to California, where she had accepted a position as an elementary school teacher, working with grade 1-3 children first in Long Beach and then in Anaheim, California. There, she met her husband Robert and shortly after retired from teaching and raised a family.

In retirement, she moved with her husband to Cottonwood.

Janet was a dedicated member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an organization which brings together women who are passionate about helping women advance through education, to realize their potential in whatever worthwhile endeavor they choose. She was also very active with the Cottonwood Lions Club. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, her brother Warren Campbell, and her beloved son Donald.

She is survived by husband Robert; two sons Gregory and Scott; and her grandchildren Charlotte, Tanner, Samuel and Hanna.

No services will be held; a private scattering of ashes will include family only.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: donations.peointernational.org.

Please direct contributions to the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund. An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

