Obituary: Jerome Michael Vize

Originally Published: November 27, 2022 11:26 a.m.

Jerome Michael Vize, 79 years old, passed away in his home in Cottonwood, Arizona on Friday, November 18, 2022.

He was born in Toledo, Ohio, the 3rd of 8 children to parents Jerome R. and Madeline (Cantlon) Vize. The 1st half of the family moved to Southern California, where the rest of the family was born and all were raised.

Mike joined the Air Force at 17 and when he completed his service he traveled the country with friends seeing the sights and working his way along. When he returned home to Azusa, California, he met and fell in love with Kathryn Neely and they were very soon married, which lasted over 55½ years.

Mike worked for Ford Motor Company in the Pico Rivera, California assembly plant until it closed in January, 1980. He was a self-employed handyman until he took a position with a flooring company. He continued in that field until moving to Arizona in March, 2000. Mike built a two-story house in Cornville, Arizona, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his eldest sister Judy, his nephew, A.J., and niece, Paula.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; two sisters, Jeannie and Jackie (Manny); four brothers, Jim (Barbara), Tim (Lydia), Steve (Sylvia) and David (Gail); his sons, Eric (DiAnne) and Ben (Danielle); three grandchildren, Amanda (Chad), Allison and Mitchell; four great-grandchildren Michael, Mason, Matthew and Adaleah; and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was devoted to his Catholic faith and was very active at Immaculate Conception Church in Cottonwood. He and Kathy were active for 12 years in Marriage Encounter, mostly in Southern California. Mike joined the Knights of Columbus, council #3851 in West Covina, California, and transferred his membership to council #2493 in Cottonwood. He loved being able to pitch in and help on their various projects and treasured the friendships created there. His most recent association was with St. Vincent de Paul Society as their Cottonwood pantry manager after being recruited by the previous manager, Patrick Herrera.

He enjoyed working with many good friends over the years and retired only when his 7-year cancer battle made it impossible to continue. During his last month of life he asked Kathy to tell everyone hello, he loved them all and deeply appreciated them in his life.

Funeral services are scheduled at Immaculate Conception Church in Cottonwood, Arizona on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Capital Reserve Fund at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

