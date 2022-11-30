1st Friday ‘Enchanted’ at Rowe Gallery

Certain gifts will always be more memorable than others, and we’d put the gift of art at the top of that list. Finish (or start) your holiday shopping at Rowe Fine Art Gallery on Friday, Dec. 2, during “Enchanted”. The show begins at 4 p.m. and will include appearances by some of the gallery’s esteemed sculptors, painters and jewelers. “Enchanted” continues through the month of December.

Elicit your own profound response this season with the gift of art. Choose from paintings by Julie T. Chapman, Dane Chinnock, Kim Diment, Jen Farnsworth, Lynn Heil, Gary Jenkins, John Rasberry and Amy Ringholz; sculptures by Shirley Eichten Albrecht, Kim Kori, Alvin Marshall, Erik Petersen, Joel Petersen, Ken Rowe and Joshua Tobey; and jewelry by Liam Herbert and Jennifer Inge.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877, visit rowegallery.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.