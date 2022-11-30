All-a-Glow Artisans of Sedona holiday discounts benefit local charity

All-a-Glow Artisans of Sedona at the Vista Village Shopping Center in the Village of Oak Creek is discounting select jewelry this holiday season to benefit Hope House of Sedona. Keeping their promise to give back to the local community, Glow and Michael Mendoza are giving a portion of each sale of their handmade jewelry to support a charitable cause through the end of the year. The sale runs from Thanksgiving through Dec. 31, 2022, offering a 10% discount on select jewelry in their local boutique art gallery. All-a-Glow Artisans of Sedona features hand-crafted art made by local artisans and is open from 10am to 5pm Tuesday through Saturday.

According to the Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District, there are 20 to 30 or more homeless students at any given time. Hope House of Sedona aims to serve the most vulnerable members of our community—children without homes. Hope House of Sedona provides temporary housing, meals and services to help homeless families with children make a successful transition into affordable homes.

Michael and Glow Mendoza, owners of All-a-Glow Artisans of Sedona are a husband & wife team, who were born and raised in Santa Barbara, California. They have known each other since they were 10 years old and upon retiring, they relocated and purchased their home in beautiful Sedona, Arizona. Glow is a natural artist, using her hands and creating beautiful, unique jewelry is a joy to her. Michael is a retired commercial driver. Having always had an appreciation for nature and an artistic and a keen eye for design, Michael developed his art during retirement.

Serving as contributing members of the local community and uplifting artists is a passion of theirs, so it was only natural for them to want to give back to the community they love by supporting a local charity this holiday season. This led them to the decision to have a holiday sale on their jewelry and give a portion of their proceeds to Hope House of Sedona.

All-a-Glow Artisans of Sedona is located at the Vista Village Shopping Center in the Village of Oak Creek. Representing local artists where you’ll find paintings, photography, Navajo art, copper & artistic jewelry, metal art, fabric art, pottery, crystals, lavender products, and more.

All-a-Glow Artisans of Sedona currently represents these artists: Michael & Glow Mendoza, Jewelry Artists, Owners; Marilyn Bradford, Lavender Wellness Products; Alex Abby, Laser Cut Wood Artist; Laura Albert, Dichroic Glass Jewelry Artist; Mario & Imelda Jimenez, Mata Ortiz Pottery; Miles Roberts, Potter; Alan Rios, Metal & Glass Artist; Virgil Nez, Navajo Painter; Therese Tice, Painter; Justin Morris, Navajo Silversmith, Jewelry Artist; Ed Diaz, Graphic Designer, Sedona T-Shirts & Hats; Guy Schmickle, Photographer; John and Lauri Maeder, Copper Jewelry Artists; Lydia Munoz-Johnson, Sunray Catcher Artist

For more info visit allaglowsedona.com or stop in at 6657 SR179, Suite D-12 in the Village of Oak Creek, 928-925-2973.