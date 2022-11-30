Award-winning HBO doc ‘Master of Light’ comes to Sedona for screening, Q&A

An HBO documentary Film, “Master of Light”, will be coming to Sedona for a special impact screening with artist George Anthony Morton at the Mary D. Fisher Theater on Friday, Dec. 2.

The screening is free of charge and presented by the Sedona International Film Festival, Sedona Arts Center, and Northern Arizona Restorative Justice.

“Master of Light” follows George Anthony Morton, a classical painter who spent 10 years in federal prison for dealing drugs. While incarcerated, he nurtured his craft and unique artistic ability. Since his release, he is doing everything he can to defy society’s unlevel playing field and tackle the white-dominant art world. Now, back in his hometown of Kansas City, he’s on a journey to break cycles of intergenerational trauma and incarceration, too.

It’s a powerful story of resilience and immense talent in the face of systemic oppression and the machine of mass incarceration.

“Master of Light” is a film by George Anthony Morton and Rosa Ruth Boesten, and was directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten. It premiered at SXSW in 2022 and won the Grand Jury Award for Documentary Feature. It was also selected as Best First Feature at Sheffield DocFest and Best Documentary Feature at the San Francisco International Film Festival, among other awards.

A Q&A with George Anthony Morton will follow the screening.

“Master of Light” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. All tickets are free of charge. For free tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

