Banks, Weaver star in ‘Call Jane’ at Fisher Theatre

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Call Jane” showing Dec. 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Call Jane” stars Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver.

In 1968 Chicago, with the city and the nation amid the political and civil upheaval, Joy (Elizabeth Banks), a conservative housewife and mother, is faced with a devastating diagnosis when her second pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition.

Following an all-male hospital board’s decision to deny an exemption for an abortion, which is, by law, illegal, Joy’s search for a solution leads her to a clandestine group of women.

Led by Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who envisions a day when all women will have access to safe, affordable abortions, this community of women ignites an awakening in Joy.

Inspired by their compassion and commitment, Joy joins them, putting every aspect of her life on the line.

Inspired by true events, “Call Jane” captures the essence of late-’60s social change via one woman’s quest to get a safe and legal abortion.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, Dec. 2, 3, 4 and 7; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 and 8.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.