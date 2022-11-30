Blazin’ M Ranch presents a star-studded Holiday Hoedown

Ho Ho Ho! It’s almost Christmas time, and Blazin’ M Ranch in Cottonwood is all decked for the occasion.

For 2022, Blazin’ M is having a Holiday Hoedown with big names like Dolly Parton, Reba, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis just to name a few. Of course, they will be impersonators, but you definitely don’t want to miss their Holiday celebration this year.

Your evening experience like no other begins when doors open at 5 p.m. You will have plenty of time to experience Blazin’ M’s Frontier Town and drink hot chocolate or something a little bit stronger at the Copper Spur Saloon. Don’t stop there. You can indulge in Christmas shopping, try to be the best at the axe throwing and shooting gallery, or even ride the mechanical bull.

This year there is also the Blazin’ M Bank for you to rob - a 10-minute themed escape room experience designed by Constant Evolution Escape rooms.

Finally, end your pre-dinner experiences with a ride around the property in one of our gingerbread wagons.

When the dinner bell rings at around 6:30 p.m., come on in and savor a delicious chuckwagon dinner with BBQ chicken and ribs. The family-friendly Holiday Hoedown show follows right after.

Prices start at $33 (for kids), $57 (for seniors), and $62 (for adults).

Haven’t decided where to have a Christmas party yet? Blazin’ M Ranch has a private VIP room for up to 50 of your guests! Group discounts provided for parties of 20 people or more.

Call Blazin’ M Ranch today at 928-634-0334 or visit blazinm.com to make reservations.