OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Cottonwood assaults lead to Camp Verde arrest MATForce helps Yavapai County as death rates increase around holidays Cox now seated on Mingus School Board Nov. 8 election results get unanimous approval by Yavapai County Supervisors Jerome plans its own health clinic Prescribed burn planned for Verde District Former education administrators sentenced in VACTE consequences League of Women Voters hosts ‘Staying Healthy and Growing Older in the Verde Valley’ Widow’s Link to host Christmas party #GivingTuesday draws support for local nonprofits

Subscribe Now
Wed, Nov. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Cottonwood assaults lead to Camp Verde arrest

Michael Wayne Dunegan (Photo provided by Cottonwood Police Department)

Michael Wayne Dunegan (Photo provided by Cottonwood Police Department)

Originally Published: November 30, 2022 9:18 a.m.

CAMP VRDE – Officers from the Cottonwood Police Department and Verde Valley SWAT served a warrant at a home in Camp Verde Wednesday, Nov. 30, resulting in the arrest of a man accused of at least two assaults.

Michael Wayne Dunegan, 34, was located at the house on Hance Street and taken into custody, according to CPD.

The police said they had been investigating “several assaults involving Dunegan” since mid-September. One of those alleged attacks that started at a bar caused serious injuries to a woman, who was kicked off a motorcycle on Main Street in Cottonwood.

The woman was one of two occupants of the motorcycle, which lost control and crashed.

“The victims on the motorcycle sustained injuries during the collision, along with additional injuries from the assault,” CPD spokesman Chad Sinn said in a news release.

With the pair surrounded by Dunegan and three juveniles, the male motorcyclist drew a gun on the alleged perpetrators.

“The victim gave verbal commands to Dunegan to back off and ultimately the victim fired multiple rounds from his handgun in self-defense,” Sinn reported. “The rounds were fired into the ground and the front fender of Dunegan’s motorcycle.”

Dunegan and the three others left, but police said they identified all four. The juveniles were located and arrested. Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the Hance Street house, according to CPD.

Sinn said Dunegan was booked into the Yavapai County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including assault, participating in or assisting a criminal street gang, disorderly conduct, trespassing and false reporting.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News